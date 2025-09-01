Weather alert: Strong winds and fire risk on Tuesday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 2 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says damaging winds and high fire danger are expected across Northern Cape, Free State, and North West on Tuesday. Gauteng braces for hot weather.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 2 September 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 01 – 02 September 2025.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected along the east & south coast of the country, with isolated to scattered rain & showers along the east coast today. Otherwise, fine warm to cool, #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/nb99yRqVoi — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 1, 2025

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 2 September

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging interior winds leading to localised damage of informal settlements, as well as the risk of widespread runaway fires, which are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the central and western parts of both the Free State and North West provinces.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the central parts.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 2 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine, warm, and hot weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the central and eastern areas in the morning with morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot in places over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the morning with morning fog patches over the central and southern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine, windy and warm to hot conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and warm to hot.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather over the southern parts; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cool along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot over the interior in the morning. It will be cool in places.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.