Weather alert: Strong winds in the three Capes

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 30 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 30 July 2025.

Saws warns of strong winds and rough seas in the Cape provinces, while the rest of the country can expect mostly fine, cool to cold weather. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 29-30 July 2025:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered showers and rain. ⚠️Damaging winds#saws #saweather pic.twitter.com/w9RnLDs7ZF — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 29, 2025

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 30 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds resulting in localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes in the south-western parts of the Northern Cape.

A yellow level 1 warning has been issued for damaging winds resulting in localised damage to temporary structures and an increased risk of localised runaway fires in places in the Eastern Cape’s Dr Beyers Naude

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds in the Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi District Municipalities in the Eastern Cape on Thursday. Expect localised damage to temporary structures and localised power and communication interruptions.

A yellow level for 2 warning has been issued for damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea between Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape on Thursday morning, subsiding from Friday morning. Small vessels are at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality.

Advisories:

Expect very cold, wet and windy conditions over the southern parts of the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape, as well as over the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo and Little Karoo Municipalities in the Western Cape on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Get your blankets out: Double cold snap to hit Gauteng this week

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 30 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool conditions in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool to cold, but warm weather in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents on Wednesday.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and cold to cool conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy with morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm. It will be fine in places over the interior.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning drizzle and fog in places along the west, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm in the east. Expect rain over the southwestern parts from late afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy in places, otherwise it will be fine and warm, but windy over the interior. It will become cloudy along the coast from late morning.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine, windy and cool weather in places in the west, but warm along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and cool to warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.