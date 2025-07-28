Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

Weather alert: Fine and cool conditions expected across most provinces

Picture of Chulumanco Mahamba

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

4 minute read

28 July 2025

04:38 pm

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 29 July 2025.

Weather forecast 29 July 2025

Picture: Canva

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 29 July 2025.

The weather service warns of high fire danger in parts of the Western Cape, with cool and dry conditions elsewhere. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 29 July

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the Swellendam and Hassequa municipalities of the Western Cape.

ALSO READ: Get your blankets out: Double cold snap to hit Gauteng this week

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 29 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect generally fine and cool conditions, although it will be cold in some areas.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cold to cool.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine and cool conditions, but cold in the southeast.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east. It will be hot in the extreme north-west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather in the west in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. Evening fog patches in the northwest.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and cool, but warm along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cool, but warm in the southwest.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and cold conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Read more on these topics

South African Weather Service (Saws) weather warnings

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘I don’t see white people here’: Malatji laments lack of diversity in the ANCYL
News FlySafair strike drags on with more than 90% of pilots rejecting offer
News Bus brawl causes 6-car pileup, closes major Joburg highway
News Is Kunene’s political career over?
Weather Get your blankets out: Double cold snap to hit Gauteng this week

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp