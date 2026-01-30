Weather alert: A mostly warm day with thundershowers across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 31 January 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast mostly warm to hot conditions for Saturday, 31 January, with cloudy skies and thundershowers expected across the country.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal is warned to brace for more hot, humid and uncomfortable conditions.

Here is what you need to know.

Weather warnings for 31 January 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over large parts of the central interior, Gauteng, the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and southwest Limpopo.

Expect localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges; localised damage to settlements; large amounts of small hail; excessive lightning; and strong damaging winds.

Fire danger warnings

Saws warns of extremely high fire danger conditions over the interior of the Namakwa District Municipality of the Northern Cape and Bergrivier Municipality in the Western Cape.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in very uncomfortable conditions over the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal until Sunday.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 30 – 31 January 2026.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 31 January:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies at first with morning fog along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy at first with morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southwest.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated over the extreme west.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast; otherwise, a fine and hot to very hot day awaits.

Western Cape:

Expect morning fog in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, but partly cloudy and cool to warm with light rain along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy in places in the south; otherwise, expect partly cloudy and warm conditions, with isolated thundershowers over interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy skies with light drizzle along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolate to scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over interior; otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy and warm to hot day with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme northeast.