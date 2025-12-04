Weather alert: Another wet December day ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 5 December 2025.

Expect thundershowers to continue across most of the country on Friday, 5 December, as the South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of possible flooding and large amounts of small hail in parts of the Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Eastern Cape.

Here is what to know.

Weather warnings for 5 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in the Free State, southwestern parts of North West, northeastern parts of the Northern Cape and the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Saws says this could result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges/areas, excessive lightning, large amounts of small hail, and wind damages to infrastructure.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in most parts of the Northern Cape, except in the far east, and over the northwestern parts of the Western Cape.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 04 – 05 December 2025.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 5 December:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and cool to warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southwest.

North West:

Cloudy skies await North West residents, with morning fog patches in the east at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southwest.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with scattered showers, but isolated in the southwest.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the extreme northwest; otherwise, a fine and hot to very hot day awaits. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east and north, but scattered in the extreme northeast.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy skies along the south coast and adjacent interior, and warm to hot but cool weather along the southern coast. It will be very hot over the Bergrivier and Beaufort West Municipalities. Isolated showers and rain are expected over the southeastern coast from the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy, windy, and hot to very hot, but warm along the coast, with isolated evening showers and rain west of Jeffreys Bay.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect warm weather along the coast, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and hot to very hot day, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the north. Expect isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.