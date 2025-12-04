Gauteng weekend set for rumbling skies, says weather service

Both cities in the province will experience mostly clear conditions before storms develop from mid-afternoon.

Gauteng residents can expect a warm but stormy weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting persistent showers and thundershowers across Pretoria and Johannesburg from Saturday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Thundershowers to dominate afternoons

Saws said Pretoria will wake up to mild and partly cloudy conditions on Saturday, but storms will build by mid-afternoon.

According to the forecast, humidity will sit between 65% and 70%, with temperatures rising from 20°C at 2am to 28°C at 2pm.

Afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected to continue into the evening.

“The minimum temperature for Saturday is 16°C and the maximum is 29°C,” Saws said. Rainfall of 5 mm is expected, with a 60% probability of rain.

The wind will shift significantly throughout the day, moving from ENE at 2am to NNE in the morning, North North West in the afternoon, and South West by 8pm.

Wind speeds will remain light, mostly around 9.3 km/h.

Sunday’s conditions mirror Saturday, with Saws again forecasting partly cloudy skies in the morning, followed by showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

Temperatures will range from a minimum of 16°C to a maximum of 29°C and rainfall will again measure around 5 mm with a 60% chance of precipitation.

Johannesburg: Clearer start, stormy finish

Johannesburg will see a slightly cooler start compared to Pretoria, with temperatures hovering around 19°C early on Saturday.

Humidity is expected to sit at 65% to 70% through the morning.

The city will experience mostly clear conditions at 8am before storms develop from mid-afternoon.

By 2pm, temperatures will reach 26°C, with Saws predicting showers and thundershowers continuing into the night.

Evening temperatures will drop to 22°C.

Saturday’s minimum temperature is 15°C and the maximum is 27°C, with 5 mm of expected rain and a 60% chance of thunderstorms.

For Sunday, Saws warns of continued wet conditions, with showers and thundershowers at both 8am and 8pm.

Temperatures will rise from 22°C in the morning to 23°C by the evening, reaching a maximum of 30°C for the day.

The probability of rain remains at 60%.

