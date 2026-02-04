Weather alert: Disruptive rain, hail and high fire danger forecast for Thursday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 5 February 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued severe thunderstorms, disruptive rain and flooding warnings for the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with fire danger in the Northern Cape.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 5 February 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 5 February 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, and damage to infrastructure and settlements is expected in places over the Eastern Cape, south-eastern parts of the Western Cape and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 5 February 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog over the Highveld and escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Limpopo:

It will start with morning drizzle and fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

North West:

Fine weather awaits North West residents, in the east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to fine conditions in the east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west, where it will be windy.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be cloudy and partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the central and eastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered thundershowers, but widespread over the central-western parts.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme southwest; otherwise, isolated, except in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.