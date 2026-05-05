Orange level 8 warning: Heavy rain and flooding threaten WC and EC as storms intensify from Wednesday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 6 May 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says the widespread showers and thundershowers affecting parts of the country will intensify on Wednesday, possibly bringing heavy rain and severe flooding to the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

Saws continue to monitor the intense cut-off low-pressure system currently affecting parts of South Africa. The country has already been experiencing widespread showers and thundershowers in places over much of the country.

Showers and thundershowers intensify from Wednesday

The weather service said the situation is set to intensify over the south and south-eastern parts of South Africa on Wednesday, when very heavy rain may result in severe flooding.

The areas at risk of this are the eastern parts of the Western Cape and the south-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Snow is also expected in the high grounds over the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape, southern portions of the Northern Cape, and north of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday night.

Strong winds are also expected on Wednesday, though much of the western and central interior of the country, spreading to the east later in the day, and may become damaging in places.

“A sharp decrease in temperatures over much of the country, except the extreme north-eastern parts, can be expected on Wednesday and Thursday when some of the high-lying areas may see maximum temperatures in the teens or even lower,” Saws said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“Conditions are expected to gradually improve from Friday, although cold conditions may persist in some high-lying places well into the weekend.”

Snow in high-lying parts of the Cape

The weather service has urged the public to avoid crossing flooded roads and swollen rivers, exercise caution when travelling, and secure loose outdoor items.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 6 May 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 6 May 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 8 warning for disruptive rain over the Koukamma and Kouga local municipalities of the Eastern Cape as well as the Garden Route of the Western Cape on Wednesday into Thursday. This may result in widespread flooding of roads and settlements and danger to life due to fast-flowing streams, as well as some communities being temporarily cut off.

Saws also issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain expected over the Central Karoo, Kannaland and Hessequa Municipalities of the Western Cape on Wednesday into Thursday as well as Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Buffalo City Metro, Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane Route, Ndlambe, Ngquuswa, Great Kei, Mnquma, Mbhashe, King Sabatha Dalindyebo, Nyandeni, Port St Johns, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Mbizana Local Municipalities of the Eastern Cape. It could result in flooding of roads and settlements, and some communities being temporarily cut off.

An orange level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms is further expected on Wednesday over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and they will be associated with heavy downpours resulting in flooding of roads and settlements, as well as large amounts of small hail over populated areas.

The South African Weather Service also warned of severe thunderstorms accompanied by strong damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours resulting in flooding of roads and settlements as well as damage to infrastructure expected over the western and interior of KwaZulu-Natal. A yellow level 4 warning was issued.

A yellow level 2 warning was also issued for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours and strong damaging winds resulting in localised flooding of roads and settlements over Mpumalanga, central and south-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and central parts of the Western Cape.

The weather service has further issued an orange level 5 warning for disruptive snowfall leading to pass closures; communities temporarily cut off and icy and slippery roads are expected over the northern parts of the Eastern Cape and Western Cape as well as the southern parts of the Northern Cape.

Disruptive snow leading to possible loss of livestock and crops, as well as traffic disruptions due to icy roads and railway lines, is also expected. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Saws warned of damaging winds and waves leading to disruptions of small harbours/ports; difficulty in navigation is expected Tuesday until Thursday between Cape Agulhas and Cannon Rocks. An orange level 6 warning was issued.

A yellow level 4 warning was issued for damaging winds and waves resulting in disruption of small harbours and ports, which can be expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas on Wednesday and Thursday.

Damaging interior winds leading to damage to settlements (formal and informal) as well as disruptions to road and rail transport can be expected over the southern parts of the Northern Cape and the extreme north-eastern parts of the Western Cape as well as the central interior of KwaZulu-Natal. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Advisories

An intense cut-off low is expected to affect the western and central parts of the country from Tuesday to Thursday. The public and all small stock farmers are advised that the combination of snow, gale-force winds, heavy rain, flooding, very cold conditions and very rough seas can be expected over the Eastern Cape, southern parts of the Northern Cape as well as central and north-eastern parts of the Western Cape.

Very cold, windy and wet conditions are expected over the Free State, North West and the Northern Cape. These conditions will remain along the Lesotho border and the southern parts of the Northern Cape on Thursday. Small stock farmers are encouraged to take necessary precautions.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 6 May 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, scattered over the extreme eastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions with scattered morning showers and thundershowers, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered morning showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy to cloudy, windy and cold weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers, except over the north-western parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a cloudy, windy and very cold to cold day, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the Lesotho border and in the eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy, windy and very cold to cold, with isolated showers and thundershowers except over the north but scattered in the south, where it will be very cold with snowfalls over the southern high ground.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches over the western parts; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain but scattered to widespread over the central and eastern parts, where it will be windy. Snowfalls can be expected over the north-eastern high ground, where it will be very cold.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy, windy and cold with widespread showers and thundershowers, but generally along the coast and adjacent interior. It will be very cold with snowfall over the northern high ground.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers along the wild coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south-west. It will be very cold and windy with snowfall north of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy weather with scattered showers and thundershowers in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool.