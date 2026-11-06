Saturday’s weather: Severe thunderstorms, flooding and hail expected in parts of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 7 November 2026.

Severe thunderstorms, disruptive rainfall and localised flooding are expected in several provinces, with weather warnings issued for parts of the country and extremely high fire danger conditions forecast in three provinces.

Here is what to expect on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 7 November 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding and damage to settlements or property, and localised disruptions to power supply and communications due to wind and hail in places in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu Natal.

Similar conditions are expected under a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Gauteng, North West and the Free State.

A yellow level 3 warning has also been issued for disruptive rainfall resulting in localised flooding and damage to settlements or property, roads and bridges along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over parts of the Northern Cape, North West, and most parts of Limpopo.

Weather outlook for Saturday & Sunday: 7 – 8 November 2026.

Partly cloudy & cool conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers & thunderstorms possible, but widespread in KZN. Otherwise, it will be fine & warm to hot. #saws pic.twitter.com/6dp9j7NdWI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 5, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 7 November:

Gauteng:

It will be a partly cloudy and warm but hot day in the north, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the extreme southeast. It will be hot in Lowveld, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to very hot but extremely hot in places, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy skies await in the eastern half; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and hot with isolated thundershowers in the central and eastern parts

Free State:

Expect fine, windy and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the central and eastern parts, with isolated to scattered afternoon thundershowers in the east.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy in the morning; otherwise, fine, windy and cool to warm, but hot in places.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool weather is expected, becoming fine over the northwestern parts from the evening, with isolated rainfall over the southern parts spreading to the northeastern parts in the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy, windy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered showers and rain in the south and east.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy to partly cloudy, windy and warm conditions with isolated thunderstorms in the northwest. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and rain, but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm, but cold in places in the south with widespread showers and thundershowers.