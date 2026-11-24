Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that yellow level 4 and level 2 severe thunderstorms with flooding, hail and winds hit Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, and Free State.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 24-25 November 2026.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected in the central & eastern parts of the RSA, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible. Elsewhere, expect fine & warm to hot conditions. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/WCYJgQCmW9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 24, 2026

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 25 November 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to flooding of roads and damage to infrastructure. Damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning are expected over Gauteng, the Western Bushveld and central parts of Limpopo, the western parts of Mpumalanga and the extreme eastern parts of the North West.

The weather service also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as strong damaging winds and hail resulting in localised damage to infrastructure and settlements, expected over eastern parts of Limpopo and southern and eastern parts of Mpumalanga, the eastern parts of North West and the Free State.

Advisories

The weather service issued a warning for extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions expected in places over the Nama Khoi, Kamiesberg, Khai-Ma and Hantam municipalities of the Northern Cape, including the Matzikama and Cederberg municipalities of the Western Cape, on Thursday, and over the Beaufort West, Prince Albert and Oudtshoorn municipalities of the Western Cape on Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 25 November 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog in the Highveld and along the escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the northeast and north-central.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east.

North West:

Fine weather awaits North West residents in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east but scattered in the far east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect the day to be fine in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the far east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm to hot but cool in places in the west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cool conditions in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot along the west coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with fog in places over the interior in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but partly cloudy and cool in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with drizzle and light rain south of the escarpment, but partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the northeast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain, but isolated in the northeast.