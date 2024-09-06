Weather

By Chulumanco Mahamba

6 Sep 2024

Very cold weather with snowfall expected in EC from Sunday and high fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

Weather update 7 September 2024

Picture: Canva

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 7 September 2024.

The weather service has warned of cold to very cold conditions, with snowfall in parts of the Eastern Cape from Sunday and extremely high fire danger in five provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 7 September

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, most parts of the Free State, the North West, and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

The weather service has warned that cold to very cold conditions are expected over the interior of the Eastern Cape province with snowfalls over north-eastern high-lying areas from Sunday into Monday.

ALSO READ: Cool and rainy weather expected in EC, KZN until Saturday

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 7 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool weather, but cloudy in the east with a chance of morning drizzle along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm, but cloudy in the east with a chance of morning drizzle along the escarpment.

North-West province:

Fine, windy and warm conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see cloudy weather in the extreme east at first; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and warm.

Northern Cape:

Morning frost over the south-western high ground is expected; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but windy in the eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches in places over the north-eastern and far north-western interior as well as morning frost in places; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold, becoming partly cloudy along the south coast from late afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy and cool conditions, but cloudy in places at first.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be partly cloudy and cool weather with a chance of light rain at times in places along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior, except in the extreme north coast. It will become fine in places along the north coast from late morning.

Read more on these topics

South African Weather Service (Saws) weather warnings

