Cool and rainy weather expected in EC, KZN until Saturday

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

Cool and rainy weather is predicted in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal on Friday and Saturday.

The Western Cape will also be cold for the next two days while the rest of the country should experience fine weather, according to the latest regional forecast.

Weather warnings, Friday 6 September

The SA Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and western parts of Free State, western parts of North-West, and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape on Friday.

Advisories

There are no weather advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Friday 6 September

Gauteng:

Fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and warm becoming cloudy in the Lowveld and escarpment in the evening.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm to hot.

North West Province:

Fine, windy and warm.

Free State:

Fine, windy and warm.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches in the south-west, otherwise fine and cool to warm but cold in places in the south.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold becoming fine in the west from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly in the west and south-west but moderate west to south-westerly along the south coast, becoming southerly in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog patches in places otherwise cloudy and cool, but cold in places over interior, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming light and variable in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in places, otherwise cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain south of escarpment, but partly cloudy and cool in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming light and variable in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy in the north where it will be warm, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain except in the extreme west but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly. It will become moderate south- easterly by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

