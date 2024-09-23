Heritage Day weather: Damaging winds and fire danger in multiple provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Heritage Day, Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

The weather service has warned of damaging winds leading to localised damage to settlements and the risk of localised runaway fires in three provinces and extremely high fire danger in four provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 24 September

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds leading to localised damage to settlements (formal and informal) and the risk of localised runaway fires expected over the western parts of both the Free State and North-West as well as the eastern and central parts of the Northern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Beaufort West municipality of the Western Cape, in places in the extreme northern parts of the Eastern Cape, and the extreme western parts of the North West as well as the Free State.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Heritage Day, Tuesday, 24 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy skies and warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpments; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/jDT1mhmUtD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 23, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/IwqlzXk6o1 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 23, 2024

North-West province:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm weather await North West residents.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/yKP3s5vZDt — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 23, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy skies, windy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/sPbckTMLfm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 23, 2024

Northern Cape:

Cloudy skies are expected along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning and evening and windy in the east and central parts, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm. It will be partly cloudy in the east and central in the morning with isolated showers and thundershowers over the south-eastern and south-central parts in the morning.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/bteX30cW54 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 23, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather and cool to cold but warm in places in the eastern parts where isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected in the early morning. It will become fine in places over the central parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/gxwCVL12fZ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 23, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will become fine, windy and hot in places over the interior in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be windy in the north.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/56aLaKQMnh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 23, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine conditions in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.