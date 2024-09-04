Weather alert: Fine and warm conditions, damaging winds and fire danger
Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.
Picture: Canva
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 5 September 2024.
The weather service has warned of damaging wind in two provinces and extremely high fire danger in four provinces. Here’s what you need to know.
Weather warnings, 5 September
The weather service has warned of damaging wind over the southern parts of the Free State and the northern parts of the Eastern Cape, resulting in difficult driving conditions, blowing around loose debris, and rapid spreading of veld fires.
Fire danger warnings
Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the south-western parts of the North West, the western parts of the Free State, and the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.
ALSO READ: Damaging winds expected in SA’s interior while it rains at coast
Provincial weather forecast
Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 5 September:
Gauteng:
Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm conditions.
The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”
Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.
Mpumalanga:
Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm weather.
Limpopo:
The day will be fine and warm.
North-West province:
Fine, windy and warm conditions await North West residents.
Free State:
Residents of the Free State will see fine, windy and warm weather.
Northern Cape:
Partly cloudy conditions are expected in places in the west and morning fog patches over the south-eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and cool to warm.
Western Cape:
Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cold weather with isolated showers and rain along the south coast and adjacent interior in the morning.
Eastern Cape (western half):
There will be cloudy and cold conditions with isolated rain and showers, but scattered showers and rain along the coast west of Gqeberha.
Eastern Cape (eastern half):
There will be fine and windy weather in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated rain and showers scattered along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior.
KwaZulu-Natal:
Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the south-eastern interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming cloudy in the south from the afternoon with isolated showers and rain.
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.