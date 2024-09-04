Weather alert: Fine and warm conditions, damaging winds and fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 5 September 2024.

The weather service has warned of damaging wind in two provinces and extremely high fire danger in four provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

☔️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 4 – 5 September 2024.

🌧️Rain & showers are expected along the south and the east coast, with damaging winds over the south-western interior. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/2opxG64vvi — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 4, 2024

Weather warnings, 5 September

The weather service has warned of damaging wind over the southern parts of the Free State and the northern parts of the Eastern Cape, resulting in difficult driving conditions, blowing around loose debris, and rapid spreading of veld fires.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the south-western parts of the North West, the western parts of the Free State, and the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 5 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/MTXIqkg61s — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 4, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm weather.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/5AKDefN127 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 4, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm.

North-West province:

Fine, windy and warm conditions await North West residents.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/ja3jUnKB8c — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 4, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine, windy and warm weather.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/qHKSt6NlPe — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 4, 2024

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy conditions are expected in places in the west and morning fog patches over the south-eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and cool to warm.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/rHAIpzaM1F — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 4, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cold weather with isolated showers and rain along the south coast and adjacent interior in the morning.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/K2HtS7y92Q — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 4, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy and cold conditions with isolated rain and showers, but scattered showers and rain along the coast west of Gqeberha.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be fine and windy weather in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated rain and showers scattered along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/tA7y7bVREm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 4, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the south-eastern interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming cloudy in the south from the afternoon with isolated showers and rain.