Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms and damaging winds in parts of NC, NW and FS

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 26 March 2025.

Severe thunderstorms with strong damaging winds are expected in parts of the Northern Cape, North West and Free State. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update for today and tomorrow, 25-26 March 2025:

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts, but widespread in the south-east today. ⚠️Severe thundershowers pic.twitter.com/dmJzpIuGOk — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 25, 2025

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 26 March

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to heavy downpours, localised flooding, strong damaging winds and excessive lightning over the north eastern parts of the Northern Cape, Western parts of the North West and extreme western parts of the Free State.

ALSO READ: Weather warnings: How accurate are Saws’ climate data measurements?

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 26 March:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the south-east, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers excepted over the extreme Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley, but scattered in the extreme south.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents with scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon, but isolated in the north.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and warm weather conditions, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the extreme south.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool in the west, otherwise it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north-east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and cool to warm conditions but partly cloudy in the morning and evening along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the east.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east but cloudy south of escarpment, with scattered showers and rain along the Wild Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy weather conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme south-west.