Heavy rain and strong damaging winds expected in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Overland tropical depression (ex-Freddy) is expected to cause rainfall over the escarpment and Lowveld areas of Limpopo and north-eastern corner of Mpumalanga from Friday evening, with more rainfall accumulation expected from Saturday into Sunday over the mentioned areas.

“It will result in severe impacts due to persistent rain leading to flooding as well as strong damaging winds,” warned the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Thursday.

The districts to be affected are Vhembe and Mopani in Limpopo, and to a slightly lesser extent,

Ehlanzeni in Mpumalanga.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the southern and central parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape, on Friday.

Heatwave conditions, with persistently high temperatures exceeding average maximum, are expected over the Dawid Kruiper and Kai !Garib local municipalities of the Northern Cape until Sunday.

“Under these conditions, prolong exposure to the midday sun poses health risks; hence, is advisable to seek shades and keep hydrated,” warned the weather service.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Partly and warm with isolated thundershowers in the extreme north-east. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly and warm with isolated thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the extreme east.

North West: Fine and warm to hot weather.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot weather.

Northern Cape: Fine and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot in places. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cool to warm along the south coast and adjacent interior with a chance of light rain setting in from late morning, otherwise fine and hot, but very hot in places over the north-eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and warm along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and hot to very hot. Isolated showers and rain are expected along the coast and adjacent interior. Fog patches can be expected in places along the escarpment overnight. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in the south-west at first, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment in the evening. Fog patches can be expected in places along the escarpment from late evening.

The wind along the coast will be Light north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the south during the morning.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot becoming fine from mid-morning. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the south in the evening, spreading to Mandeni by the end of the period. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.