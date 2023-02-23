Heartbreak for North West communities amid another flood warning

Kenneth Moeng Mokgatlhe

Communities in the North West have been warned by Nono Maloyi, the region’s MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs, to be cautious as the area continues to experience above-normal rains.

Several residents have lost their houses, livestock and other belongings. Roads have also been damaged.

Maloyi’s spokesperson Dineo Thapelo said: “We have been receiving heavy rains in the province in the past days causing flooding in areas in Tswaing, Mahikeng, Rustenburg, Moretele, Matlosana, JB Marks, and Lekwa-Teemane local municipalities.”

The most affected are those in flood-prone areas – those below flood lines, wetlands and residential areas surrounded by water dams, a statement read.

‘I lost everything’

Moeder Tobokane, 48, from Deelpan near Mahikeng lost all her belongings, including her eight-room house, which only needed a roof before she moved in with her three children and grandchild. She had been saving and taking loans for more than 10 years to build her dream house.

“Although this is a disaster, what breaks my heart is the government’s passive response to an emergency,” she said.

“I lost everything I have worked for. This is not the first time we have experienced a disaster like this in Deelpan, where the government does nothing for those who will not recover, like us.

“I have hypertension and do not think I will survive this one.”

In February and December 2021, Deelpan was hit by floods which swept away houses.

Municipality ‘stole’ flood relief funds

According to reports, the Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality was accused of stealing money meant for flood victims.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Pugisego Evelyn Botswe, 42, said she lost her reconstruction and development programme, or state-sponsored, house during the February 2021 floods. She works as a cook at a local school where she earns R1 600 and is currently renting for R500.

“We hear provincial leaders claiming they have built houses or shacks for us; that is not true. I and others have been waiting to hear from anyone from any offices but we have not received any visits.

“I have to pay all my monthly expenses from R1 100, just imagine,” Botswe said.

