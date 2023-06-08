Light snowfall expected to hit parts of Eastern Cape on Friday

By Weather Reporter

“Very cold” conditions are expected over the north-eastern high ground of the Eastern Cape and the high-lying areas of the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape on Friday.

This was announced by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Thursday.

Light snowfall is expected in the north-eastern high ground from from afternoon.

Rainfall chart for tomorrow, 09-06-2023. Isolated to scattered showers and rain expected over the southern parts of the country as well as along the coastal and adjacent interior of KZN. pic.twitter.com/2z2ZliK4KV— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 8, 2023

This as the Western Cape battles a cold front, which made landfall on Wednesday.

“Maximum temperatures may be below 10C in places over the southern high-lying areas of the Namakwa of the Northern Cape and over the northern parts of Cape Winelands District of the Western Cape. Generally windy conditions will accompany the cold and wet weather,” warned the weather service.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool but warm in the extreme north. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

Mpumalanga: Warm in the Lowveld and escarpment areas, otherwise fine and cool becoming partly cloudy in the north-east towards the afternoon.

Limpopo: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy towards the afternoon.

North West: Fine and cool to warm weather.

Free State: Fine and cold to cool weather, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme south with isolated showers.

Northern Cape: Warm in the north-east, otherwise fine and cold to cool becoming partly cloudy to cloudy in the south with isolated showers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain but scattered over the western interior and the south coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly becoming southerly by the afternoon along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cool in the south-east, otherwise cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong westerly from late morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain in the north and west, but cloudy and very cold in places in the north.

Light snowfall is expected in the north-eastern high ground from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong westerly in the afternoon, reaching near-gale in places in the south from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in places in the south. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the south and east up to Richards Bay.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate easterly to north-easterly towards afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.