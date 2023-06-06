Series of cold fronts to hit parts of Western Cape from Wednesday

By Weather Reporter

A series of cold fronts are expected to make landfall over the south-western parts of the Western Cape from Wednesday late in the evening into Thursday, dropping the day time temperatures significantly from Thursday to Friday.

This was announced by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Tuesday.

“Maximum temperatures may be below 10 Degrees Celsius in places over the southern high-grounds of the Namakwa District (Northern Cape) and over the northern parts of Cape Winelands Districts (Western Cape),” said the weather service.

General windy conditions will accompany the cold and wet weather.

Yellow level 2 warning for waves and winds over the Western Cape. pic.twitter.com/tT8IWTToXD— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 6, 2023

A yellow level 2 warning for wind and waves has been issued between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas from Wednesday night into Thursday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Beaufort West local municipality in the Western Cape, the south-western parts of the North West, the western parts of Free State, the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as over the Enoch Mgijima, Senqu and Walter Sisulu local municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy with morning fog patches in the west and central parts, becoming fine from the afternoon. It will be cool to warm.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches in the south and central parts, otherwise partly cloudy warm, but cloudy in the northwest.

North West: Morning fog in the east, otherwise fine and cool to warm with windy conditions over the south-western parts.

Free State: Morning fog in the extreme east, otherwise fine and cool with windy conditions in places.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm weather, but cold in the south-west, with windy conditions over the eastern parts, becoming cloudy along the coast in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly at first, otherwise northerly to north-westerly.

Western Cape: Fine weather in the extreme west, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with rain and showers along the west coast from late morning spreading to the east. It will be windy over the south-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable over the south coast at first, becoming moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly but northerly to north-easterly from late afternoon, otherwise fresh to strong northerly to north-westerly reaching gale at times over the south-western coastline. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather, but warm along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be light northerly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather but cold on the northern high-ground. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming light south-westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm, but cool in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-east. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.