Passing cold front to bring disruptive rain in parts of Western Cape

A series of cold fronts are expected to make landfall over the south-western parts of the Western Cape on Wednesday night into Thursday, warned the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Wednesday.

“Maximum temperatures may be below 10C in places over the southern high-lying areas of the Namakwa of the Northern Cape and over the northern parts of Cape Winelands District of the Western Cape. Generally windy conditions will accompany the cold and wet weather,” said the weather service.

Yellow level 1 warning for disruptive rain is expected over the Western Cape province. pic.twitter.com/M7tEt5foT5— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 7, 2023

A yellow level 1 warning for disruptive rain has been issued over the Stellenbosch, Drakenstein and Witzenberg Municipalities of the Western Cape.

Impacts

Localised flooding of informal settlements, roads and low-lying areas

Disruption of essential services is possible

Localised rock falls and mudslides may also occur

A yellow level 2 warning for wind and waves has been issued between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Wednesday and Thursday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Fezile Dabi District, and Nkeoana Municipality of the Free State, as well as Maquassi Hill, Tswaing, Matlosana and Tlokwe Municipalities of the North-West Province.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Morning fog patches in places, otherwise fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool to warm weather, but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and warm weather.

North West: Fine, windy and cool to warm weather.

Free State: Partly cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine, windy and cold to cool weather.

Northern Cape: Cloudy and cold to very cold with isolated rain and showers in the west otherwise fine, windy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be strong north-westerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain, but scattered to widespread in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be strong north-westerly in the west, otherwise light to moderate becoming fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly in the south from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine weather in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain in places. It will be windy in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly but fresh to the east of St Francis late morning. It will become fresh to strong westerly west of Algoa Bay in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Windy in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh westerly late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm weather, but cool in places in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.