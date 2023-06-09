Level 2 warning: Cold front to bring disruptive rain in Cape Town from Sunday

By Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain over the Cape Winelands, City of Cape Town and western parts of the Overberg Districts from Sunday.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for coastal damaging winds and waves between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Sunday afternoon.

Comrades marathon forecast, 11 June 2023. Partly cloudy conditions are expected in the morning, otherwise fine and cool. pic.twitter.com/JmuINfV1Wo— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 9, 2023

“A well-developed cold front is expected to make landfall over the south-western parts of the Western Cape on Sunday afternoon into Monday, dropping the day time temperatures significantly on Monday,” warned the weather service.

“Maximum temperatures may be below 10.C in places over Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, as well as in the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo and interior of Garden Route of the Western Cape Districts as well as over the interior of the Eastern Cape.”

General windy conditions will accompany by the cold and wet weather.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather with morning frost in places. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to cold but warm in the east, where it will be partly cloudy.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm weather.

North West: Fine and cool weather.

Free State: Morning fog patches, otherwise fine and cold weather.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches over the southern parts, otherwise fine and cold to cool weather. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy with morning fog patches along the west and south-west coast, otherwise fine and cold but cool over the north-eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly along south-western coast, otherwise light to moderate northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather. The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming light easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather, but cold over the northern interior. Morning frost is expected over the high grounds in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming light south-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy with fog over the northern interior and isolated showers and rain along the north coast in the morning, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.