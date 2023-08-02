Foggy roads, fiery risks: SA’s weather forecast for 3 August

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

The SA Weather Service (Saws) said we are in for a challenging day on Thursday, 3 August 2023, with conditions ranging from fire dangers to fog-induced visibility problems.

While the northern, central, and southern regions of the Northern Cape are bracing for extreme fire risks, large parts of the country will be under a blanket of fog.

Weather warnings, 3 August

Saws’ regional forecast, issued at 3:30pm today, alerted residents about tomorrow’s potential weather difficulties.

Here’s what you need to know about tomorrow’s weather forecast.

Fire and fog on the cards

A warning has been sounded for the northern, central, and southern parts of the Northern Cape, along with areas in the Central and Little Karoo Districts of the Western Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are anticipated, urging residents to take extra precautions.

Meanwhile, motorists are warned of reduced visibility due to fog is forecasted, potentially leading to difficulties in driving conditions.

The weather alert extends to the southern parts of Gauteng, the Mpumalanga highveld, eastern Limpopo, the Overberg district of the Western Cape, and interior KwaZulu Natal.

Provincial weather forecasts

Gauteng: Morning fog in the south and east, with generally cold to cool, partly cloudy conditions. UVB Sunburn Index is high for Gauteng.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy with morning fog over the Highveld, turning partly cloudy and cool, with morning drizzle in the north.

Limpopo: Cloudy with morning fog in the east, partly cloudy and cool later, with morning drizzle along the escarpment.

North-West Province: Partly cloudy in the north-east, otherwise fine and cool.

Free State: Fine and cool to cold.

Northern Cape: Fine, cool to warm, and windy over the interior and west in the afternoon. Coastal wind will be moderate to fresh.

Western Cape: Morning fog over the Overberg district, fine and cool to warm later, with windy conditions in the afternoon. UVB Sunburn Index is moderate for Western Cape.

Eastern Cape (Western Half): Fine and cool to warm, with coastal wind changes.

Eastern Cape (Eastern Half): Fine and cool, but cold in the extreme north, with coastal wind variations.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy, morning fog over the interior, fine and warm but cool in the southwest. UVB Sunburn Index is very High for KwaZulu-Natal.