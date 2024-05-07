Weather update: Clear skies and warm temperatures ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 8 May 2024.

The weather service has not issued any weather warnings but expect clear skies and warm temperatures across the country. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 8 May

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings, fire danger warnings, or advisories for Wednesday, 8 May 2024.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 8 May

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm but hot conditions in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm to hot.

North-West province:

Partly cloudy weather awaits the North West in the extreme north-west; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

There will be cloudy weather with fog in places along the coast and south-western interior in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions along the coast in the early morning, with fog along the west coast and light rain along the eastern part of the south coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become fine over the interior and west coast towards the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and warm in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with light morning rain in places in the south, becoming fine in the west in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be fine and cool, but cloudy in the south-west with light morning rain in places, spreading to Coffee Bay late in the morning.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and warm weather, becoming partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon.