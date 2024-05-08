Weather update: Fine and warm weather and high fire danger in two provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 9 May 2024.

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in parts of the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape but otherwise it will be fine and warm across the country. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 9 May

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern and south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and in places over the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 9 May

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine, cool, and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm conditions.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm.

North-West province:

Fine and warm awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and warm weather, becoming partly cloudy in the west.

Northern Cape:

There will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy weather over the eastern parts and morning fog over the southern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy in the south with fog patches in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy conditions with morning fog, becoming fine and warm by late morning.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.