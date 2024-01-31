Weather update: Most of SA partly cloudy and warm on Thursday, as heatwave continues in EC

Here's what weather you can expect on Thursday.

Temperatures will be warm to hot across most of the country on Thursday, though Eastern Cape’s heatwave is expected to continue until Saturday.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

Advisories

The heatwave is expected to continue until Saturday with persistently high temperatures in places over Sarah Baartman, Chris Hani district municipalities, as well as the Raymond Mhlaba and Amahlathi local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Extremely uncomfortable and very hot conditions are expected in places over the Western Cape mainly the interior from until Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the east at first with a chance of morning drizzle along the escarpment where it will be cool, but a chance of light rain from the evening, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the east at times with a chance of light showers and rain in places on the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. It will be hot in places on the Wester Bushveld.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west.

Northern Cape:

Very hot in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in the north, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning becoming fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and warm in the east and south, otherwise fine and hot but very hot to extremely hot in places over the West Coast District.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the north-eastern interior by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-easterly along the southwestern coast, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-easterly reaching fresh at times becoming light to moderate westerly to south-westerly east of Stilbaai from late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and warm along the coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in places over the western and northern parts.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming easterly in the afternoon, reaching strong in places.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming strong in places.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.