Weather update: Heavy downpours with possibility of flooding in Limpopo, Mpumalanga on Tuesday

Here's what weather to expect on Tuesday.

There may be localised flooding in the eastern parts of the country on Tuesday. Photo: iStock/Angelo F

Those living in the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga can expect severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours that may lead to localised flooding on Tuesday, the SA Weather Service has warned.

The service’s latest forecast issued a yellow level 2 warning for this, and also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected in places over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the Bergrivier Local Municipality of the Western Cape.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Morning fog in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

North West Province:

Morning fog in places, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the extreme east where isolated showers and thundershowers expected.

Free State:

Morning fog in places, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the east where isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to southeasterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and rain in the south.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south- westerly to southerly along the south coast becoming moderate to fresh southeasterly, otherwise fresh to strong south- easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior where it will be cloudy.

It will be warm in the north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming southerly by mid-day.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered south of the escarpment where it will be cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south- westerly, becoming southerly by late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

It will be cool in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south- westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High