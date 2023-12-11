City of Tshwane on high alert following warning of severe thunderstorm

Flooding expected in various regions of Tshwane.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department is on high alert following a warning for severe thunderstorms by the South African Weather Service (Saws) on Monday.



Saws said the impact of severe thunderstorms may include the following:

Localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas, informal settlements and susceptible roads;

Minor to major vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions;

Localised service disruptions due to power failures;

Localised damage due to large amounts of small hail.

Hotspots for flooding around Tshwane include:

Region 1

KK Informal Settlement

Region 2

Parts of Refentse (Stinkwater)

Parts of Suurman and Sekampaneng

Parts of Majaneng

Region 3



The following low-water bridges:

Es’kia Mphahlele Drive and Van der Hoff Road – Apies River

Rebecca Street and N4

Schutte Street and N4 Train Bridge

Schutte Street and Dr WF Nkomo Street

Roger Dyason Road and Industrial Train Bridge

Region 4

End and Rabie Street

Blackwood Street

Centurion Lake Hotel Bridge

Nellmapius Bridge

Lyttelton Road

SuperSport Park Bridge

Region 5

Cullinan on R513 Road

Onverwacht settlement

Refiloe Ext 5, 9 and 10

Phumzile Park

Lethabong informal settlement

Mooiplaats informal settlement

Pienaarspoort informal settlement

Kameelsdrift informal settlement

R104 Savannah Bridge

Region 6

Rubenstein, Moreleta Dam

Rossouw Street, The Willows

Old Bronkhorstspruit Road

Watermeyer/Pretoria Road

Silver Lakes Road

Banana Bridge, Mamelodi

Stoffel Park, Mamelodi East

The City has called on residents to observe the following safety measures:

If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects;

Do not seek shelter under trees or tall objects;

Do not go fishing or play golf as both golf clubs and fishing rods are good conductors of electricity;

Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams;

Be aware that any combination of hail, strong winds, heavy rain and/or excessive lighting can accompany storms.

“We further call on residents to be vigilant and immediately report any fire or rescue incidents on 107 toll-free or on 012 358 6300/6400. For ambulance services, call 112 toll-free. Residents are also encouraged to monitor warnings and alerts issued by the South African Weather Service and other government agencies, and to immediately follow recommended safety tips,” said City spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso.

