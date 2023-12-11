City of Tshwane on high alert following warning of severe thunderstorm
Flooding expected in various regions of Tshwane.
The South African Weather Service issued warnings for severe thunderstorms. Photo: iStock
The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department is on high alert following a warning for severe thunderstorms by the South African Weather Service (Saws) on Monday.
Saws said the impact of severe thunderstorms may include the following:
- Localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas, informal settlements and susceptible roads;
- Minor to major vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions;
- Localised service disruptions due to power failures;
- Localised damage due to large amounts of small hail.
Hotspots for flooding around Tshwane include:
Region 1
- KK Informal Settlement
Region 2
- Parts of Refentse (Stinkwater)
- Parts of Suurman and Sekampaneng
- Parts of Majaneng
Region 3
The following low-water bridges:
- Es’kia Mphahlele Drive and Van der Hoff Road – Apies River
- Rebecca Street and N4
- Schutte Street and N4 Train Bridge
- Schutte Street and Dr WF Nkomo Street
- Roger Dyason Road and Industrial Train Bridge
Region 4
- End and Rabie Street
- Blackwood Street
- Centurion Lake Hotel Bridge
- Nellmapius Bridge
- Lyttelton Road
- SuperSport Park Bridge
Region 5
- Cullinan on R513 Road
- Onverwacht settlement
- Refiloe Ext 5, 9 and 10
- Phumzile Park
- Lethabong informal settlement
- Mooiplaats informal settlement
- Pienaarspoort informal settlement
- Kameelsdrift informal settlement
- R104 Savannah Bridge
Region 6
- Rubenstein, Moreleta Dam
- Rossouw Street, The Willows
- Old Bronkhorstspruit Road
- Watermeyer/Pretoria Road
- Silver Lakes Road
- Banana Bridge, Mamelodi
- Stoffel Park, Mamelodi East
The City has called on residents to observe the following safety measures:
- If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects;
- Do not seek shelter under trees or tall objects;
- Do not go fishing or play golf as both golf clubs and fishing rods are good conductors of electricity;
- Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams;
- Be aware that any combination of hail, strong winds, heavy rain and/or excessive lighting can accompany storms.
“We further call on residents to be vigilant and immediately report any fire or rescue incidents on 107 toll-free or on 012 358 6300/6400. For ambulance services, call 112 toll-free. Residents are also encouraged to monitor warnings and alerts issued by the South African Weather Service and other government agencies, and to immediately follow recommended safety tips,” said City spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso.