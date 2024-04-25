Weather update: Warm and cloudy conditions and scattered showers

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 26 April 2024.

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in parts of the Northern Cape, but expect from conditions from warm and cloudy to scattered showers. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 26 April

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the ǃKheis Local Municipality and Dawid Kruiper Municipality in the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 26 April

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the south-east. Morning fog is expected in the Lowveld and in the extreme west.

Limpopo:

The day will start with cloudy conditions in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and east.

North-West province:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits the North West, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see cloudy weather in the southern and eastern parts at first, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast.

Northern Cape:

There will be cloudy conditions with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but cool in the south-east, where it will be cloudy at first.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain along the south coast, but cloudy over the south-eastern parts. It will be fine in the north-west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in the north-west; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool, with isolated to scattered showers and rain south of the escarpment.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and rain south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme south-west.