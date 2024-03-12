Weather warning: Flooding, damage to homes expected in Mpumalanga and KZN as tropical storm Filipo hits Mozambique

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

Disruptive rainfall is expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, as the tropical storm Filipo has already caused damage to buildings in the southern parts of Mozambique.

Received this video from Manie Barnard in #Inhassoro Mozambique, 340km north of Inhambane. Wind, rain and "storm surge" damage to buildings and infrastructure from Tropical Storm #Filipo can be clearly seen @VoxWeatherZa @JoelGuy_ @AfricaWeather_ @WMO pic.twitter.com/5XxHG3H5RB — ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) March 12, 2024

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads and settlements, difficulty driving on dirt roads, damage to infrastructure and mud-based houses over the extreme north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

A yellow level 4 warning was issued for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads and settlements, difficulty driving on dirt roads, damage to infrastructure and mud-based houses over the Nkomazi Local Municipality of Mpumalanga and the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads and settlements, difficulty driving on dirt roads, damage to infrastructure and mud-based houses over the Bushbuckridge and Mbombela Local Municipalities of Mpumalanga.

A yellow level 4 warning was issued for damaging winds and waves between Richards Bay and Kosi Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in Walter Sisulu Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape, and in places over the Northern Cape, North West Province and Free State and Limpopo.

Advisories

Extremely hot and humid conditions are expected in the northern parts and Lowveld of Limpopo.

🌀Tropical storm FILIPO: 🌀

Currently, the weather system is over the southern areas of Mozambique. The system is expected to result in disruptive rain over the north eastern areas of South Africa. #saws#southafricanweather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/maVK7NQEDp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 12, 2024

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and hot.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High 2

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east but widespread in the extreme south-east, otherwise partly cloudy.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated thundershowers, except in the eastern part.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Fine and hot to very hot, but partly cloudy in the north-eastern parts with isolated thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cool with rain along the south coast and the adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly to westerly along the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in places in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly early morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy in the west with morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered to widespread in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be strong to gale force southerly to south-easterly, reaching strong gale force in the extreme north, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.