Warnings of wind, waves, fire, flooding and snow as cold snap lashes Cape provinces until Monday

Here's what weather you can expect on Saturday.

People stand next to a road taking pictures of the unusually heavy snowfall on the mountains around the Bo-Swaarmoed Pass near Ceres, Western Cape, on July 8, 2024. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

South Africans in the Western, Eastern and Northern Cape have been issued a multitude of weather warnings for the weekend.

ALSO READ: Snow alert: Widespread snowfall expected this weekend in four provinces

Weather warnings, Saturday 27 July

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued an orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding of roads and settlements over the City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands, and Theewaterskloof Municipality in the Western Cape.

A yellow level 4 warning was issued for for disruptive rain leading to disruption of traffic flow due to major roads being flooded and damage to property over the West Coast, Langeberg, Overstrand and Cape Agulhas municipalities in the Western Cape.

A yellow level 3 warning was issued for damaging interior winds leading to possible difficult driving conditions, especially over major routes is expected over the southern high ground of Namakwa in Northern Cape, City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands, Overberg, Garden Route and Central Karoo in the Western Cape.

An orange level 6 warning was issued for for damaging Wind and Waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas Saturday morning spreading to Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay by Saturday evening.

Another cold front is expected to make landfall tomorrow bringing with it scattered to widespread showers and rain with strong winds and waves along the coast together with strong interior winds and possible brushes of snowfall over the high-lying areas 🌊🌧️❄️ pic.twitter.com/zoVzmqtrqZ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 26, 2024

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for for damaging wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Plettenberg Bay and Port Alfred from Saturday afternoon.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over Dr Beyers Naude, Inxuba Yethemba, Sunday River Valley and Blue Crane Route Local Municipalities in Eastern Cape.

Advisories

A significant cold front is expected to affect the Western, Northern and Eastern Cape from Saturday into Monday.

The public and small stock farmers are advised about the expected intermittent heavy downpours, snowfalls, very cold conditions, strong coastal and interior winds as well as very rough seas.

MEDIA RELEASE: Cold snap to affect the Cape provinces from Saturday until Monday

(27 to 29 July 2024) due to an intense cold frontal system pic.twitter.com/81Y7pWxXbR July 26, 2024

Provincial weather forecast, Saturday 27 July

Gauteng:

Fine and cool but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm but hot in the extreme north.

North West Province:

Fine and cool to warm.

Free State:

Fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches over the interior, but cloudy to partly cloudy over the Western parts with isolated showers and rain, spreading to the southern parts from afternoon, otherwise fine and cold, but very cold in the southern parts where snowfall is snowfall expected from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly.

Western Cape:

Windy and cloudy to partly cloudy but cold to cool in the south-eastern parts, but overcast over the south-western parts from the afternoon with isolated to scattered showers and rain but widespread showers and rain over the extreme south-western parts.

Snowfall is expected over the high lying areas from evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly, but strong to gale along the south-west coast spreading to the west and south coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Eastern Cape:

Windy in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cool, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and rain in the south-west in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-west, becoming strong south-westerly from the west in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy with fog patches in places south of the escarpment at first, otherwise fine and cool but windy in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate north-westerly, becoming north-easterly midday, but light and variable at times south of Coffee Bay.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and cool but warm over the north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly south of Durban until late morning, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.