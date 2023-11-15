Weather update: Thursday has it all, with hail expected again, severe thunderstorms, fire danger and heatwaves

Here's what to expect on Thursday.

Damage in Waterfall after a large hailstorm hit the area on 14 November 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Differing extreme weather conditions are expected around South Africa, with the South African Weather Service issuing warnings for just about everything but snow.

A yellow level 2 warning of severe thunderstorms was issued for Thursday, with damaging winds and hail expected over the Free State, extreme eastern parts of Northern Cape, central and western parts of the North West and southern KwaZulu-Natal.

A yellow level 1 warning of severe thunderstorms with damaging with winds and hail expected over the northern and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Furthermore, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the southern parts of Northern Cape as well as the north-eastern parts of Western Cape.

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over Mnquma, Mbhashe, Intsika Yethu, Engcobo, Aflred Nzo Local Municipalities, and OR Tambo District Munipalities, lasting until Saturday.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated thundershowers in the south.

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches over the southern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the central and western parts.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central parts but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, otherwise moderate south-westerly during the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool along the south-west and south coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and warm, but hot over the interior, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the north. The wind along the coast will be fresh south westerly, moderating in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and warm, but hot over the interior with isolated afternoon thunderstorms but scattered thunderstorms along the north-eastern escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south westerly

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers in the south, otherwise isolated. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, moderating from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme