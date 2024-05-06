Weather update: Truck drivers urged to be cautious amid strong winds in the Northern Cape

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

Strong winds are expected in the southern regions of the Northern Cape on Tuesday, prompting the SA Weather Service to issue a warning to truck drivers.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the service issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging interior winds resulting in localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes over the extreme southern and south eastern parts of Northern Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of Northern Cape, the extreme south-western parts of North West as well as the north-western parts and central parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and warm but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm to hot.

North West Province:

Fine and warm.

Free State:

Fine and warm.

Northern Cape:

Fine, windy and cool to warm in the west with fog patches over parts of the western interior in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly in the north, otherwise moderate to fresh north-westerly, it will become light and variable from the evening.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain over the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain except in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly, but fresh to strong over the south-west until the late evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy along the coast, becoming cloudy in the evening with light rain in places west of Algoa Bay.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable northerly at first, otherwise moderate south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy along the coast in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be Light north-westerly, becoming north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches in the north-east, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, reaching strong in places.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.