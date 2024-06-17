Weather service warns of gale force winds and high waves in Western Cape

Here's what to expect on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging coastal wind and waves between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas on Tuesday.

“Strong to gale force N to NW winds (50-70 km/h), with wave heights varying between 3.5 and 4.0 m, are expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas from Tuesday morning onwards,” warned the weather service.

💨Yellow level 1 warning: Damaging winds

Affected area: Central interior of the Northern Cape.

Validity: 17 June 2024: 11:00 until 17:00 SAST#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/TsLjrG06Ud — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 17, 2024

According to the weather service, this will result in difficulty navigating at sea, with small vessels and personal watercraft at risk of taking on water and capsizing.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Frost in the morning over the southern parts, otherwise fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool but warm weather in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and cool to warm weather.

North West: Fine and cool.

Free State: Fine and cool.

Northern Cape: Fine in the east and central, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool becoming partly cloudy from evening. It will be windy over the southern interior by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly but strong at times.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cool with light rain in the west and south-west in the morning as well as in the late afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy. It will be windy over the interior at times.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly, but strong to gale force along the south-west coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine over the interior from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming south-westerly by the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in the north in the morning, otherwise fine and cool but windy in places. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light north-westerly by the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool but warm in places in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly but strong in the north.

It will light to moderate southerly to south-westerly south of Durban by the afternoon spreading to Richards Bay by the late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.