Fine and cool conditions expected nationwide

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 19 June 2024.

The weather service has not issued any weather warnings but expect fine and cool weather nationwide. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 19 June

Severe weather warnings

The weather service has not issued any severe weather warnings or advisories for Wednesday, 19 June 2024.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 19 June

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool but warm weather in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool to warm conditions.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm.

North-West province:

Fine and cool weather await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and cold to cool conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy in the west, becoming partly cloudy in the evening; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and rain except in the north-eastern parts but scattered over the extreme south-western parts. It will start clearing in the west at midday.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and cold in places in the north; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the south and south-west, where it will be scattered.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the south but cloudy with light rain in places north of the East London coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the central interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated evening showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior except on the north coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.