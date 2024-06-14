Weather

Expect a warm and sunny weekend

Here's what weather you can expect on Saturday.

Warm weather on the weekend

South Africans should expect only partly cloudy conditions with no rain on the weekend.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, SA Weather Service issued no weather warnings for Saturday.

Advisories

There are no advisories the day either.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld, where it will be partly cloudy at first.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy in the east with morning fog patches in the north-central parts, otherwise fine and warm.

North West Province:

Fine and cool.

Free State:

Fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-easterly, but strong at times from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy along the south coast. Morning fog patches are expected in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly along the south coast becoming moderate easterly, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong in the south-west in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy along the coast, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, reaching strong in places.

It will become light and variable from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the south-west from mid-morning.

It will become cloudy south of the escarpment in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light and variable in places from late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches over the north-eastern parts, otherwise fine.

The wind along the coast will be The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south of Durban from the morning, reaching strong in places, spreading to Kosi Bay from mid-day.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

