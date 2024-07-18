Cold fronts bring more rain to Cape Town, east coast on Friday and Saturday

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

Damaging winds and waves are expected along the coast in the Western Cape as another cold front is predicted to hit Cape Town on Friday.

Also, the east coast will see some rain as an earlier cold front reaches up to KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather warnings, Friday 19 July

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay from the afternoon.

Today's cold front expected to reach the east coast tomorrow with some isolated showers expected. Another cold front on its way to Cape Town tomorrow, expected damaging winds and waves along the coast pic.twitter.com/1VoWUsMlCp July 18, 2024

Advisories

There are no advisories this Friday.

This while rain is expected along the coast on Saturday:

Cold front causing some light rainfall along the coast for Saturday, but remaining along the east coast for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/1q8i0N12RV — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 18, 2024

Provincial weather forecast, Friday 19 July

Gauteng:

Fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool to warm, but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm to hot.

North West Province:

Fine, windy and warm.

Free State:

Fine, windy and cold to cool.

Northern Cape:

Fine, windy and cold to cool but partly cloudy in the west and south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly

Western Cape:

Cloudy in the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered showers and rain over the western parts spreading to the south coast by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly by the evening along the south west and south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and cool to cold. It will become partly cloudy along the coast with isolated evening showers and rain in the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north- westerly, becoming westerly at times.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and cold to cool, but partly cloudy along the coast with light rain in places over the Wild Coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north- westerly, becoming light and variable east of East London.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and cool, but partly cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior with isolated showers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.