Cold, rainy conditions expected in Western Cape and damaging winds

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 20 July 2024.

The weather service has warned damaging wind and waves from Saldanha Bay to Plettenberg Bay and disruptive rain in the Western Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 20 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather services have issued a yellow level 2 warning that damaging wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea are expected between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the morning.

It also warned that disruptive rain, leading to flooding of roads and susceptible settlements, is expected over the south-western parts of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 20 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool to warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

North-West province:

Fine and cool to warm weather await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and cold to cool conditions.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cold to cool weather, but partly cloudy in the south-west. It will be extremely cold in places in the extreme southwest.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions in the north-east; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold, with isolated showers and rain over the western parts as well as along the south coast but scattered over the southwest.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine in the north-east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool. Isolated morning showers can be expected in places along the coast and adjacent interiors.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be fine and cold, but cool along the coast and in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine conditions in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain in the east.