Disruptive rain still possible in Western Cape and fire danger warnings in Free State and other areas

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 18 July 2024.

The weather service has warned that disruptive rainfall is still possible over some parts south of the Western Cape, but otherwise partly cloudy conditions are expected for the south-west of South Africa, and fine and cool to warm conditions are expected elsewhere. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 18 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather services have issued a yellow level 2 warning that disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of roads and susceptible settlements is expected over the Cape Winelands, City of Cape Town, parts of the West Coast, and Theewaterskloof municipality of the Western Cape.

It also warned of damaging winds and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and western parts of the Free State, in places over the North-West, the extreme northern parts of the Northern Cape, in places over Joe Gqabi District and Matatiele municipality of the Eastern Cape as well as the northern parts of KwaZulu Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 18 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool conditions but warm in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool to warm weather, but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm, but hot in places in the Lowveld.

North-West province:

Fine, windy and warm conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine, windy and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape:

Windy conditions are expected in the east and central; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm but cold over the southern interior, where isolated showers and rain can be expected but fine in the north-east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cold to cool weather, with isolated to scattered showers and rain in the west but widespread in the extreme south-west, spreading to the east in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and cool, becoming cloudy from the west in the afternoon, with isolated showers south of Graaff-Reinet from the late afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be fine and cool, becoming cloudy in the evening along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the north-eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.