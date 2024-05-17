Weather

17 May 2024

Weather update: Rain expected on the south coast, rest of SA fine with cool to warm temperatures

Here's what weather you can expect on Saturday.

Umhlanga whalebone pier seascape in Umhlanga rocks, Durban north

Umhlanga whalebone pier seascape in Umhlanga rocks, Durban north. Photo: iStock

Some fog and rain is expected in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday but otherwise South Africans should expect fair weather.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, SA Weather Service issued no impact-based warnings or fire danger warnings this time.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine and cool to warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy in the east where it will be cloudy in the morning with fog in places on the southern Highveld and along the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm but cool in places along the escarpment.

It will become cloudy on the Lowveld and escarpment areas from the evening.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy in the east where it will be cloudy in the morning with fog in places patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm.

North West Province:

Fine and warm.

Free State:

Morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise fine and warm but cool along Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy and cool in the north-west at first, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the extreme north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy with fog patches, becoming fine and warm from late morning, but remaining partly cloudy over the extreme south-west, where it will become cloudy with fog from the evening. It will be cool in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh south to south-easterly along the south-west coast in the morning, otherwise light and variable.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy with fog in places over interior in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy with fog in places over interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in places along the coast.

Light rain is expected along Wild coast in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, becoming moderate north east from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east with rain in places.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming northeasterly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

