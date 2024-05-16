Weather update: Warm and partly cloudy skies across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 17 May 2024.

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts, but expect fine and warm weather across most provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather and severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 16 – 17 May 2024.

*☀️ Fine and warm to cool conditions are expected, but partly cloudy along the south-coast for tomorrow* #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/tyvOLqbCPH — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 16, 2024

Weather warnings, 15 May

Severe weather alert

The weather service has not issued any severe weather alerts for Friday, 17 May 2024.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 17 May

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and warm, becoming cloudy in the east by the evening.

Limpopo:

The day starts with morning fog patches along the southern escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

North-West province:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and warm weather.

Northern Cape:

There will be fine and warm to hot conditions.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches in places in the west, and in Little Karoo, otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy along the south-west and south coast, where evening fog patches can be expected.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and cool to warm weather, but partly cloudy along the coast from mid-morning.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be fine, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places in the extreme north-east; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in places in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.