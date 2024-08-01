Thunderstorms on the way in four provinces

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

Thundershowers are expected in the Free State, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal tomorrow.

Weather warnings, Friday 2 August

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds over the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, localised damage to settlements (formal and informal), and localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes, e.g due to cross winds on exposed high level roads/bridges.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Friday 2 August

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy becoming fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Warm in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with morning fog in places on the Highveld. It will become fine in the north by the afternoon.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with morning fog patches in the north, becoming fine by the afternoon.

North West Province:

Fine and cool to warm.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-east at first, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy with morning fog in the south and west, otherwise fine and cool to cold while remaining partly cloudy during the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly between Slangkop and Plettenberg Bay, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming moderate northerly between Lambert’s Bay and Hout Bay from late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate north-westerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and cool with scattered morning showers and thundershowers, becoming partly cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly along the wild coast at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and warm, but cool in the south-west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected except in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming southerly to south westerly from the south spreading to Cape St Lucia by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.