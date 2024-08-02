Fine and cool but warm weather but brace for cold front with snow in Capes from Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 3 August 2024.

The weather service has warned of high fire danger in parts of the Western Cape, Norther Cape, and North West, and an intense cold front with snow is expected in the Western Cape, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape starting Sunday. Here’s what you need to know.

⛱️Weather and severe weather alerts for tomorrow, 03 August 2024.

🌞Fine and cool, but warm over the northern areas of the country. There are no weather warnings for tomorrow. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/Ylm5u2CmL9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 2, 2024

Weather warnings, 3 August

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Beaufort West in the Western Cape, the Northern Cape, and the western parts of the North West.

Advisories

An intense cold front is expected to make landfall over the Western Cape on Sunday. The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold conditions and light snowfalls are expected in places over the interior of the Western Cape, Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, and the Eastern Cape. Strong to gale-force winds and very rough to high seas are expected along the coastal areas of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape from Sunday through Monday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 3 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog over the southern highveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in the lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine with warm weather.

North-West province:

Fine and warm conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine, cool, and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape:

Windy conditions are expected in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool in the south. It will become partly in the west by evening.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches in the west and central interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with morning fog in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be morning fog patches in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy weather in the extreme north-east at first, with morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.