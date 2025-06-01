Level 2 weather warning: Here’s what to expect on Monday

Here's what to expect on Monday, 2 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay on Monday.

“Heavy westerly to south-westerly swells, with wave heights of 4 to 4.5 meters, are expected between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Sunday, but between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay on Monday,” warned the weather service.

Residents should be aware of potential disruptions to small harbours and beachfront activities, damage to coastal infrastructure, and Danger to navigation at sea.

“The public is at risk of being swept off coastal rocks due to infrequent large waves.”

The weather service expects extremely high fire danger conditions in the Beaufort West local municipality of the Western Cape, as well as the Kareeberg local municipality of the Northern Cape.

The weather service expects fine conditions elsewhere in the country.

Monday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Frost in places in the morning, otherwise fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga: Frost in places in the south, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in some areas of the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Morning fog in the south-west, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

North West: Fine and cool weather.

Free State: Fine and cool weather.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy along the coast with morning fog, otherwise fine, windy and cool to warm but cold in places in the south. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly.

Western Cape: Foggy in places along the coastal areas and adjacent interior in the morning, otherwise fine and cool. It will be partly cloudy in the west but cloudy and cold in places in the south-west with isolated rain and showers. The wind along the coast will be light southerly in the west but west to north-westerly in the south and southwest, where it will become strong towards the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, but warm weather in places in the west. The wind along the coast will be Light north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the west midday.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, but warm weather in places in the south. The wind along the coast will be Light north-westerly in the morning and evening, otherwise light to moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool but warm weather in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly south of Richards Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to northeasterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.