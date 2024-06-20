Damaging winds and high fire danger expected on Friday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 21 June 2024.

The weather service has warned of damaging winds and high fire danger affecting the Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape this Friday. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 21 June

Weather warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea where small vessels and personal watercraft may be at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality. This warning is expected between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from tomorrow morning until the evening.

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds resulting in localised damage to informal structures, localised problems for high sided vehicles on prone routes, and the risk of rapid spreading of fires has also been issued over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape, and the northwestern parts of the of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 21 June

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cool conditions with morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, but warm in the Lowveld. It will become fine in the west by afternoon.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy in the east with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North-West province:

Fine and cool weather await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the north coast and windy weather over the eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather in the west and south, with isolated to scattered showers from the evening along the south-west coast; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and warm, but windy over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be fine and warm but cool in the northern interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and warm conditions, with morning fog patches over the interior and isolated showers along the north coast at first.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.