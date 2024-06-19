Rain expected in KZN, fire danger warning issued for Northern Cape

Here's what weather you can expect on Thursday.

South Africans can expect another cool day on Thursday.

Weather will be fine except in KwaZulu-Natal where isolated showers are predicted.

Weather warnings, Thursday 20 June

In its regional forecast, SA Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Dawid Kruiper local municipality in the Northern Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Thursday 20 June

Gauteng:

Morning frost in places, otherwise fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy with morning fog patches in the southern Highveld, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

It will become partly cloudy in the east by afternoon with fog patches along the escarpment by evening.

Limpopo:

Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the east from evening with fog patches along the escarpment.

North West Province:

Fine and cool.

Free State:

Cloudy with fog in the east at first, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog over the south-central parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm but cold in the extreme south.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north to north-westerly becoming moderate to fresh south to south-easterly from midday but strong in the north from evening.

Western Cape:

Cloudy with morning fog over the eastern interior, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly, becoming moderate north-westerly along the west coast from the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fog in places over the interior in the morning, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly, becoming light to moderate easterly from midday.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Frost in the extreme north while foggy conditions are expected south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be Light north-westerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly by midday.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and cool but cold in the western high-ground.

Isolated shower and rain are expected in the east but scattered along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.