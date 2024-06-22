Weather update: Fire danger conditions expected in three provinces

Here's what to expect on Sunday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions on Sunday. These conditions are expected over the Hantam municipality of the Northern Cape, the eastern parts of the Central Karoo District of the Western Cape, as well as the north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Sunday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and warm in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with morning drizzle along the escarpment. It will become fine over the Highveld by afternoon.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy in the east with morning drizzle along the escarpment.

North West: Fine and cool to warm weather.

Free State: Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine and cool weather.

Northern Cape: Fog along the coast in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and cool to warm but windy over the southern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Morning fog in places over the south-west coast, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in places over the interior becoming partly cloudy along the south-western coast from evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly along the south and south-west coast, otherwise light to moderate south-westerly to southerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog in places over the southern interior, otherwise, fine and warm, but windy and cool in places.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming light to moderate south-westerly from the west in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog and frost in places over the interior, otherwise, fine and cool, but warm in places along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, reaching strong in places.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy with isolated morning showers in the extreme north-east, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly, but moderate to fresh north-easterly from the south spreading northwards by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High