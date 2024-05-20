Weather update: Damaging waves and high fire danger in three provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 21 May 2024.

The weather service has warned of damaging waves between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas and extremely high fire danger in three provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather and severe weather alerts for tomorrow, as well as the weather outlook for Wednesday and Thursday (22 – 23 May 2024). #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/LTxYKQ7ktn — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 20, 2024

Weather warnings, 21 May

Weather warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow-level warning of damaging waves resulting in the possibility of coastal users being swept off low-lying rocks and difficulty in navigation at sea, expected between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Beaufort West Municipality of the Western Cape, the west and central parts of the Eastern Cape, as well as the central parts of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 21 May

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in places over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day starts with morning fog patches along the southern escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine in the west.

North-West province:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise the weather will be fine and cool to warm but hot in places in the north-central parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the south coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but cloudy at times over the southern and western parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and warm to hot, but cool along the coast, where it will become cloudy in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be fine and warm to hot, but cool in places north of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in the extreme north, otherwise it will be fine and warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.