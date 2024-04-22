Weather update: Clouds, fog and isolated showers forecasted

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 23 April 2024.

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in parts of the Northern Cape but expect varied weather conditions across South Africa. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 23 April

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Kai !Garib, !Kheis and Siyathemba local municipalities of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 23 April

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm weather, but it will be hot in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm conditions, but it will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm to hot.

North-West province:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits the North West.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and warm weather.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior where it will be cloudy at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot in the east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cool conditions along the coastal areas, where it will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but fine over the central and north-eastern interior. It will become cloudy over the western and south-western coastal areas in the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with morning fog in places over the interior, becoming partly cloudy and cool,

but fine and warm in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be cloudy south of the escarpment with fog in places in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool but fine and warm in the north-west. Light rain is possible along the coast north-east of the Kei Mouth.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy weather in the south and east, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the south-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.