Very cold conditions in Western and Northern Cape and damaging coastal winds and waves

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 30 July 2024.

The weather service has warned of very cold conditions in parts of Western Cape and Northern Cape and coastal warnings for damaging winds and waves were issued. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 30 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning of damaging wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay.

Damaging Waves leading to vessels being at risk of taking on water and capsizing within a locality, as well as difficulty in navigation, are also expected between Plettenberg Bay and Port Alfred.

Advisories

Very cold conditions are expected in places over the interior of the Western Cape and Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape and in places over the north-eastern high ground of the Eastern Cape tomorrow.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 30 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool weather, but warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm.

North-West province:

Morning frost over the southern parts awaits North West residents; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning frost; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape:

Morning frost is expected in the eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool but partly cloudy and very cold in the south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cold conditions, with light rain in places in the south-west and south in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with light rain in places along the coast in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold but cool in places in the south-east.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be fine and cool with morning frost over the interior, but very cold and cold in places in the north. It will become partly cloudy in places south of the escarpment from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and cold to cool weather, but warm in the north-east. Isolated showers and rain are expected along the coast and adjacent interior, except on the extreme north coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.