Weather update: Severe thunderstorm and disruptive rain warnings in three provinces, brace for flooding

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 29 December.

The weather service has warned about severe thunderstorms leading to flooding in two provinces and disruptive rain leading to flooding in the Western Cape on Saturday and Sunday. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 29 December

Residents in the interior of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the North West province have been warned of severe thunderstorms leading to flooding of roads and settlements and lowlying areas, resulting in the closure of some bridges and roads as well as damage to settlements or structures over a populated area (urban or rural villages).

A yellow Level 3 warning of disruptive rain leading to flooding of roads, low-lying bridges, and formal/informal settlements was also issued for the Overberg, southern Cape Winelands, and coastal areas of the Garden Route of the Western Cape on Saturday and Sunday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 29 December

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “very high.”

Therefore, residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers, but cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers along the escarpment areas.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northwest.

North-West province:

A day of cloudy and cool to warm conditions awaits the residents of the North-West province, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can anticipate cloudy and cool weather with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. There will be widespread showers and thundershowers over the western parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but partly cloudy in the west with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon except along the coast.

Western Cape:

In most parts except in the south-west, Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, but cool along the coast with isolated showers and thundershowers in most parts except in the south-west. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected to be fine and warm, but cool in the north-east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

A day of cloudy and cool to warm weather is anticipated, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior, but otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south-west. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected.